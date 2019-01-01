Top prize Lucky For Life ticket sold in Aberdeen

The South Dakota Lottery’s latest big winner will ring in the new year with the prize of $1,000 a day for the rest of his or her life.

Monday’s Lucky For Life drawing resulted in South Dakota’s first top prize winner in the game. The ticket was sold at Ken’s Fairway, located at 2105 6th Ave., SE in Aberdeen. The winning numbers were 4, 10, 15, 19 and 43 with a Lucky Ball of 8.

Monday’s top prize winner will receive the option of $1,000 a day for the rest of his or her life or a one-time payment of approximately $5.7 million.

If you are Monday’s winner, the South Dakota Lottery advises you to seek assistance from a financial advisor and sign the back of the ticket immediately. If you have questions, contact the South Dakota Lottery’s Pierre office at 605-773-5770.

While Monday’s drawing featured the South Dakota Lottery’s first top prize winner in Lucky For Life, the Mount Rushmore State has also been home to a pair of second-prize winners since the game’s sales began in South Dakota on June 5, 2017.

Lucky For Life is offered in 23 states plus the District of Columbia, and drawings take place each Monday and Thursday night. For more information on Lucky for Life, visit https://lottery.sd.gov/games/lottogames/luckyforlife/.