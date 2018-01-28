Too Many Goals Doom Lady Capitals

  • Home > 
January 28, 2018
By: Rod Fisher

 

FT. PIERRE, S.D. – The Oahe Lady Capitals gave up a total of 24 goals while scoring only 3 as they were swept in their weekend series with the top two teams in the South Dakota High School league standings, On Friday Aberdeen skated out of the EXPO Center with a 11-0 shutout of the Lady Capitals. On Saturday, second place Sioux Falls Flyers put 13 on the board in a 13-3 win over Oahe. Amy Gilkerson scored all 3 of the goals for the Lady Caoitals who saw their losing Streak reach 10 straight. The Lady Capitals got 8 shots on goal on Saturday after getting just 4 shot on goal on Friday against Aberdeen.


