Too Many Goals Doom Lady Capitals

FT. PIERRE, S.D. – The Oahe Lady Capitals gave up a total of 24 goals while scoring only 3 as they were swept in their weekend series with the top two teams in the South Dakota High School league standings, On Friday Aberdeen skated out of the EXPO Center with a 11-0 shutout of the Lady Capitals. On Saturday, second place Sioux Falls Flyers put 13 on the board in a 13-3 win over Oahe. Amy Gilkerson scored all 3 of the goals for the Lady Caoitals who saw their losing Streak reach 10 straight. The Lady Capitals got 8 shots on goal on Saturday after getting just 4 shot on goal on Friday against Aberdeen.