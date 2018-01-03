Tonight’s Powerball Jackpot is 7th Largest Ever

The grand prize estimate for tonight’s (Wed.) Powerball drawing has been increased to $460 million—or $291 million if the cash option is taken.

This jackpot ranks as the seventh largest Powerball jackpot and the 10th largest U.S. Lottery jackpot in history.

Powerball tickets may be purchased for $2 each. The South Dakota Lottery urges all of its players to play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win.