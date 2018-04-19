Tomorrow is Safe Driving Day in SD

Gov. Dennis Daugaard has declared tomorrow (April 20) Safe Driving Day in South Dakota.

Director of the state Office of Highway Safety Lee Axdahl says the designation is a way to stress to people–regardless of age– that it only takes one mistake to end a life or create a lifetime of pain and sorrow.

Axdahl says there have been more fatal crashes in South Dakota this year than there were last year at this time.

Vehicles that have been damaged in crashes are currently inside the malls in Rapid City and Sioux Falls. Axdahl says the displays are designed to be a visual reminder of what can happen if a driver is distracted.

For the third consecutive year, the Office of Highway Safety and the South Dakota Broadcasters Association are hosting “Lesson Learned SD.” Teens, ages 14-19, can go to the website and take a safe driving quiz. The participants are then entered into a drawing for a $10-thousand prize. The winning student also gets another $10-thousand to give to a school organization of their choice. Deadline to enter is April 30.

Rushmore Mall display:

Sioux Empire Mall display: