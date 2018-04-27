Tom Arens 1962 – 2018

JAMESTOWN, ND – Tom Arens-Penner, 55, surrounded by family, went to be with his Lord on Wednesday, April 25, 2018. He succumbed to injuries sustained in a house explosion at his home in Cleveland, ND.

Tom was born June 10, 1962, in Langdon ND, to Peter and Beverly Arens. At the age of 2 he went to live with his aunt and uncle, John and Helen Penner of Jamestown. It was here at the Anne Carlson Center that he received years of therapy for speech and hearing loss.

He graduated from Jamestown High School in 1981 and continued to be a lifelong area resident.

Tom loved small dogs and spent most of his life as a breeder of toy poodles and pomeranians. He was very active in both the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Cleveland, ND and the United Methodist Church. In fact, he was well known for his annual summer potluck where he would bring together many friends from both of his beloved church families. Other interests were family, gardening, collecting lighthouses, and of course the constant care of his beloved pets.

He is survived by; two sisters, Kathleen (Jon) Finnson and Barb Arens, Langdon, ND; brother, Lenny Arens, Langdon, ND; niece, Lisa (Kelly) Thompson, Langdon, ND; nephew, Anthony (Kayle) Arens, Mora, MN; and numerous great nieces, great nephews, cousins, and very dear to Tom’s heart, Daniel Ringwelski.

Tom is preceded in death by parents; Peter P. Arens, and John (Helen) Penner.

Services will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, April 29, at the Jamestown Seventh Day Adventist. Pastors James Venegas and Darrell Losing will officiate.