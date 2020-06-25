Today marks 70th anniversary of the start of the Korean War

For many, the Korean War, a three-year fight against the spread of communism in Eastern Asia, is referred to as the “Forgotten War,” but not in South Dakota.

“Let us collectively remember and honor our Korean War heroes who gave their all to protect the freedoms that we hold dear,” said Greg Whitlock, Secretary of the South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs. “They faced difficult circumstances and demonstrated incredible bravery and determination seemingly against all odds.”

The Korean War began June 25, 1950, when thousands of North Korean soldiers invaded South Korea. Fighting did not cease until July 27, 1953, when the Korean Armistice Agreement was signed, separating North and South Korea and allowing the return of prisoners. A peace treaty was never signed.

The Forgotten War is believed to have been one of the most destructive modern conflicts, claiming about three million war fatalities. South Dakota deployed over 26,000 service members and 174 of them died in that effort.

“Let us ensure that future generations remember and honor the pride and dedication of those who served, the legacy they continued, and the freedom they preserved,” said Whitlock.