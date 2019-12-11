Today is the deadline to mail some items to military members overseas and have them arrive by Christmas

If you’re sending holiday cheer to a military member overseas, today (Dec. 11) is the deadline to mail cards, letters and priority mail packages through the US Postal Service and have them arrive by Christmas.

The deadline to mail Priority Express items through the Post Office is December 18.

MAIL PREPARATION TIPS:

Use good strong boxes and good strong packing tape. No duct tape or masking tape. No string or wire. No shoeboxes. Don’t use boxes from a liquor store. Boxes that indicate there is alcohol inside cannot be mailed. Don’t ship anything with a lithium battery. Always include a return address on the parcel, and include destination/return address on a card inside the parcel (in case the address on the parcel is rendered unreadable). Never use holiday wrapping paper around your parcel. Wrapping paper is very thin and isn’t suitable in the high speed sorting machines.

ADDRESSING THE PACKAGE

Write the service member’s full name Include the unit and APO/FPO/DPO address with the 9-digit ZIP Code (if one is assigned) Do not write the country name where the service member is stationed in the address Include a return address Inside the box, include the service member’s name and address as well as the sender’s name and address on an index card in case the shipping label gets damaged in transit

For example:

Army/Air Post Office (APO)

PFC JANE DOE

PSC 3 BOX 4120

APO AE 09021

Fleet Post Office (FPO)

SEAMAN JOSEPH SMITH

UNIT 100100 BOX 4120

FPO AP 96691

Diplomatic Post Office (DPO)

MELANIE ADAMS

UNIT 8400 BOX 0000

DPO AE 09498-0048

To send packages to loved ones serving in the military abroad, the Postal Service offers a discount on its Priority Mail Large Flat Rate Box. The $18.45 price includes a $1.50 per box discount for mail sent to APO / FPO / DPO destinations worldwide. Priority Mail Flat Rate boxes are available at no cost at local Post Offices, or can be ordered online at usps.com/freeboxes .

The Postal Service has created a free Military Care Kit based on the items most frequently requested by military families. The kit contains address labels, tape, boxes and customs forms. To order the kit, call 800-610-8734 or go to: store.usps.com/store/product/shipping-supplies/military-care-kit-P_MILITARYKIT .

Guidelines for packing, addressing and shipping items to U.S. troops can be also found at: https://www.usps.com/ship/apo-fpo-dpo.htm .

Postage, labels, and customs forms can be printed online anytime using Click-N-Ship at usps.com/ship . While you are at usps.com , you can also print your shipping labels, pay for postage and call for your letter carrier to pick up your Priority Mail or Priority Mail Express items at your home or business for free (where available).

The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.