Today is Purple Heart Recognition Day

At the request of the South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs, Gov. Dennis Daugaard has proclaimed Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, as “Purple Heart Recognition Day,” calling on all South Dakotans to honor those men and women who are recipients of the Purple Heart Medal.

Secretary of the South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs Larry Zimmerman says it’s fitting to set aside a day to recognize those who have been awarded for their extraordinary sacrifices. He says America’s veterans have been defined by the virtues of selfless service, sacrifice and devotion to duty.