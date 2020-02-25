Today is E30 Day in South Dakota

Members of S.D. Farmers Union and Glacial Lakes Energy Cooperative celebrate E30 Day together in Pierre, February 25 after Governor Kristi Noem’s proclamation.

“The Governor’s proclamation helps increase public awareness of E30 as the renewable fuel option that also promotes air quality and public health because it replaces cancerous additives,” says Doug Sombke, President of SDFU. “We appreciate her continued support for higher ethanol blends.”

In addition to showing her support for higher ethanol blends through proclamation of E30 Day, in 2018 Noem reinforced her commitment by committing to fuel the state fleet of vehicles on E30.

“I think the Governor was right on when she said in her State of the State Address that being from a small state means we can do things other states cannot do,” explains Jim Seurer, CEO of GLE. “South Dakota needs to be a leader in our push to increase ethanol consumption through higher blends. We are the leader other states will follow.”