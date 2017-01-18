Tipton Named Hillsview Golf Superintendent

PIERRE, S.D. – Pierre’s Municipal Golf Course has a new superintendent. Tuesday night at their regularly scheduled meeting, the City Commission officially hired Bryan Tipton for the position.

Tipton, a Pierre resident, has ten years of experience as a Golf Course superintendent working at golf courses in the Pierre area, as well as Kansas and North Dakota. Tipton has been a member of the Golf Course Superintendent Association of America (GCSAA) for 21 years and has held the designation of Certified Golf Course Superintendent (CGCS) since 2004.

“We are really pleased to have someone of Bryan’s caliber leading our turf management at Hillsview Golf Course,” said Tom Farnsworth, Parks and Recreation Director. “Bryan has a wealth of experience with golf courses in the immediate area; he understands our soil, our topography, and what it takes to make a beautiful course.”

Tipton has also been named the Superintendent of the Year by the Golf Course Superintendents Association of South Dakota, was superintendent of a course dubbed as Golf Digest’s Best New Private Course and has grown-in 45 new golf holes. He is a Milbank native and holds Bachelor of Science Degrees in Agronomy and Business from South Dakota State University.

Tipton will start at Hillsview Golf Course, Pierre’s Municipal Golf Course, on February 13. Tipton replaces Dean Heymans who retires this month after more than 40 years as the superintendent at Hillsview.

Hillsview Golf Course is a 175 acre 18-hole par 72 championship course. It’s located two miles east of Pierre and hosted more than 31,000 rounds of golf during the 2016 season.