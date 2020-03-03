Tickets still available for farmers and ranchers to attend Pierre Area Chamber Ag Appreciation Banquet Thursday evening

The Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce Agri-Interest Committee is holding its annual Agriculture Appreciation Banquet Thursday evening (March 5).

Committee member Jed Brueker says thanks to the sponsors, current and retired area farmers and ranchers are invited to attend, free of charge.

Chamber CEO Jamie Seiner says there are still tickets available so farmers and ranchers wanting to attend, should contact the Chamber.

You can also get Ag Appreciation Banquet tickets by stopping at the Pierre Area Chamber Commerce Office in Pierre.