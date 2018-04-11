Thursday Scoreboard

April 11, 2018
By: Rod Fisher

 

College Softball
Creighton 6 USD 3
Augustana 11 SMSU 1
Augustana 3 SMSU 2
USF 9 Wayne State 6
Wayne State 10 USF 7
Northern State 2 Mary 1
DWU 13 Mount Marty 10
DWU 4 Mount Marty 3

College Baseball
Augustana 6 Mayville State 1
Minot State 6 Northern State 2
Minot State 8 Northern State 2
Briar Cliff 5 Mount Marty 3
Mount Marty 4 Briar Cliff 3

USHL
Sioux City Muskateers 6 Sioux Falls Stampede 0


