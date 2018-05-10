Thursday Morning Scoreboard

College Baseball

Wichita State 10 SDSU 0

NSIC Tournament

#8 Northern State 13 #1 Minot State 6

#2 Augustana 10 #7 Wayne State 0 College Softball

Summit League Tournament

#5 Omaha 8 #4 USD 5 USD eliminated Women’s College Golf

Super Region 3 Tournament in St. Charles, Mo.

Team (Round 3) Final Standings

1 Augustana (292) 890

2 Lindenwood (302) 900

3 Arkansas Tech (294) 902

4 Henderson State (295) 904

5 Northeastern State (298) 905

6 Southwestern Oklahoma State (310) 915

*Medalist: Kali Trautman (Augustana) (72) 215

*Augustana advances to National Championships May 16-19 in Houston, TX High School Baseball

Sioux Falls Christian 4 Garretson 2 High School Boys Tennis

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 6 Sioux Falls Roosevelt 3

