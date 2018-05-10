Thursday Morning Scoreboard

  • Home > 
May 10, 2018
By: Rod Fisher

 

College Baseball
Wichita State 10 SDSU 0
NSIC Tournament
#8 Northern State 13 #1 Minot State 6
#2 Augustana 10 #7 Wayne State 0

College Softball
Summit League Tournament
#5 Omaha 8 #4 USD 5 USD eliminated

Women’s College Golf
Super Region 3 Tournament in St. Charles, Mo.
Team (Round 3) Final Standings
1 Augustana (292) 890
2 Lindenwood (302) 900
3 Arkansas Tech (294) 902
4 Henderson State (295) 904
5 Northeastern State (298) 905
6 Southwestern Oklahoma State (310) 915
*Medalist: Kali Trautman (Augustana) (72) 215
*Augustana advances to National Championships May 16-19 in Houston, TX

High School Baseball
Sioux Falls Christian 4 Garretson 2

High School Boys Tennis
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 6 Sioux Falls Roosevelt 3


