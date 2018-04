USHL Western Conference Playoffs First Round Best of 3 Lincoln Stars 6 Sioux Falls Stampeded 3 Series tied 1-1 High School Baseball St. Thomas More 25 Douglas 4 Lead-Deadwood 14 Douglas 4 High School Tennis Rapid City Stevens 9 St. Thomas More 0

Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.