Thursday Morning Scoreboard

September 28, 2017
By: Rod Fisher

 

College Volleyball

Northwestern def Mt. Marty 25-14, 25-15, 25-15

Morningside def DWU 25-20, 25-17, 25-19

Boys Cross Country

Parker Invitational

1 Viborg-Hurley 21

2 Mitchell Christian 23

3 Canistota 24
*Medalist: Tate Tieszen (Canistota) 17:20:56

Girls Cross Country

Parker Invitational

1 Freeman 15

2 Canistota 18

3 Viborg-Hurley 24
*Medalist: Kendra Jensen (Alcester-Hudson) 19:58.28

High School Softball

Harrisburg 11 Brookings 3

Brookings 8 Harrisburg 3


