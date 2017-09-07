Thursday Morning Scoreboard

College Volleyball USF def. Texas A&M-Kingsville 25-14, 22-25, 25-16, 18-25, 15-13 Augustana def. Texas A&M-Kingsville 25-17, 25-18, 25-16 Women’s College Golf Central Region Fall Preview Team (Round 2) Final 1 Augustana (297) 588 2 SW Oklahoma State (309) 598 3 Central Oklahoma ( 303) 614 3 Henderson State (311) 614 Women’s College Soccer Midland 6 Presentation 0

Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.