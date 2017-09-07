Thursday Morning Scoreboard

  • Home > 
September 7, 2017
By: Rod Fisher

 

College Volleyball

USF def. Texas A&M-Kingsville 25-14, 22-25, 25-16, 18-25, 15-13

Augustana def. Texas A&M-Kingsville 25-17, 25-18, 25-16

Women’s College Golf

Central Region Fall Preview

Team (Round 2) Final

1 Augustana (297) 588

2 SW Oklahoma State (309) 598

3 Central Oklahoma ( 303) 614

3 Henderson State (311) 614

Women’s College Soccer

Midland 6 Presentation 0


