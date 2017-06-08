  • Home > 
  • Sports > 
  • Thursday Morning Scoreboard

Thursday Morning Scoreboard

Sports Ball Clip Art
June 8, 2017
By: Rod Fisher

 

 

 American Association

Lincoln Saltdogs 1   Sioux Falls Canaries 0    11 Innings

American Legion Baseball

Sioux Falls East 5   Mitchell 3

Renner 7  Watertown 5

Harrisburg 3  Yankton 2

Dakota Valley 3   Vermillion 2

Lennox 15   Canton 10

Rapid City 22 19   Pierre 0

NPSL Soccer

Sioux Falls 3  VSLT 0

Pierre JO Fastpitch Softball

McTighe/Bracelin 15  Bundtrock/Ryckman 0


Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.

Comments are closed.



Multimedia