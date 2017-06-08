Thursday Morning Scoreboard

American Association
Lincoln Saltdogs 1 Sioux Falls Canaries 0 11 Innings
American Legion Baseball
Sioux Falls East 5 Mitchell 3
Renner 7 Watertown 5
Harrisburg 3 Yankton 2
Dakota Valley 3 Vermillion 2
Lennox 15 Canton 10
Rapid City 22 19 Pierre 0
NPSL Soccer
Sioux Falls 3 VSLT 0
Pierre JO Fastpitch Softball
McTighe/Bracelin 15 Bundtrock/Ryckman 0
