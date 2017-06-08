Thursday Morning Scoreboard

American Association Lincoln Saltdogs 1 Sioux Falls Canaries 0 11 Innings



American Legion Baseball Sioux Falls East 5 Mitchell 3 Renner 7 Watertown 5 Harrisburg 3 Yankton 2 Dakota Valley 3 Vermillion 2 Lennox 15 Canton 10 Rapid City 22 19 Pierre 0 NPSL Soccer Sioux Falls 3 VSLT 0 Pierre JO Fastpitch Softball McTighe/Bracelin 15 Bundtrock/Ryckman 0

Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.