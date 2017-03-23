  • Home > 
Thursday Morning Scoreboard

March 23, 2017
By: Rod Fisher

 

 

 Men’s College Basketball

NCAA Division II Elite Eight Tournament

at Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls

Quarterfinals

#1 Fairmont State 86   #8 Rollins 68

#4 Bellarmine 92   #5 Colorado Mines 72

#2 Northwest Missouri State 79   #7 St. Thomas Aquinas 70

#3 Lincoln Memorial 74   #6 Chico State 61


