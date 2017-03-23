Thursday Morning Scoreboard

Men’s College Basketball
NCAA Division II Elite Eight Tournament
at Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls
Quarterfinals
#1 Fairmont State 86 #8 Rollins 68
#4 Bellarmine 92 #5 Colorado Mines 72
#2 Northwest Missouri State 79 #7 St. Thomas Aquinas 70
#3 Lincoln Memorial 74 #6 Chico State 61
