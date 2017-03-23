Thursday Morning Scoreboard

Men’s College Basketball NCAA Division II Elite Eight Tournament at Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls Quarterfinals #1 Fairmont State 86 #8 Rollins 68 #4 Bellarmine 92 #5 Colorado Mines 72 #2 Northwest Missouri State 79 #7 St. Thomas Aquinas 70 #3 Lincoln Memorial 74 #6 Chico State 61

