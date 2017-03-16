Thursday Morning Scoreboard

Mens College Basketball
Iowa 87, USD 75
NBA D-League
Reno 134, Sioux Falls Skyforce 115
College Baseball
Truman St, 2, Augustan 1
Augustana 8, Truman St. 2
College Softball
Augustana 1-, Philadelphia 0
Augustana 5, St. Thomas Aquinas 1
Augustana 5, Bloomburg 1
College Tennis
Fairmont St, 5, Augustana2
Charleston 7, Augustana 2
Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.