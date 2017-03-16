Thursday Morning Scoreboard

  • Home > 
March 16, 2017
By: Rod Fisher

 

 

 Mens College Basketball

Iowa 87, USD 75

NBA D-League

Reno 134, Sioux Falls Skyforce 115

College Baseball

Truman St, 2, Augustan 1

Augustana 8, Truman St. 2

College Softball

Augustana 1-, Philadelphia 0

Augustana 5, St. Thomas Aquinas 1

Augustana 5, Bloomburg 1

College Tennis

Fairmont St, 5, Augustana2

Charleston 7, Augustana 2


