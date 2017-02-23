  • Home > 
  • Sports > 
  • Thursday Morning Scoreboard

Thursday Morning Scoreboard

Generic Sports Logo
February 23, 2017
By: Rod Fisher

 

NBA D-League

Sioux Falls Skyforce 108, Oklahoma City 100

Women’s College Basketball

IUPUI 63, South Dakota 42

NSIC Playoffs-1st Round

Augustana 70, Minot State 61

Northern 58, Upper Iowa 29

USF 65, St. Cloud 51

GPAC Playoffs-1st Round

Dakota Wesleyan  94, Briar Cliff 60

NSAA Playoffs-1st Round

Dickinson State 59, Dakota State 45

Valley City 75, Presentation 57 *Larson 18 points

Men’s College Basketball

NSIC Playoffs-1st Round

Augustana 74, Bemidji State 63

Northern 75, Winona State 56

USF 80, Minot State 77

GPAC Playoffs-1st Round

Dakota Wesleyan  98, Concordia 90


Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.

Comments are closed.


Multimedia