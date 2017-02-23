Thursday Morning Scoreboard

NBA D-League
Sioux Falls Skyforce 108, Oklahoma City 100
Women’s College Basketball
IUPUI 63, South Dakota 42
NSIC Playoffs-1st Round
Augustana 70, Minot State 61
Northern 58, Upper Iowa 29
USF 65, St. Cloud 51
GPAC Playoffs-1st Round
Dakota Wesleyan 94, Briar Cliff 60
NSAA Playoffs-1st Round
Dickinson State 59, Dakota State 45
Valley City 75, Presentation 57 *Larson 18 points
Men’s College Basketball
NSIC Playoffs-1st Round
Augustana 74, Bemidji State 63
Northern 75, Winona State 56
USF 80, Minot State 77
GPAC Playoffs-1st Round
Dakota Wesleyan 98, Concordia 90
