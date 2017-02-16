Thursday Morning Scoreboard

Women’s College Basketball
Western Illinois 83, SDSU 77
South Dakota 79, Oral Roberts 50
Dakota Wesleyan 81, Northwestern 72
Mount Marty 83, Dordt 74
Men’s College Basketball
SDSU 81, IUPUI. 67
Dakota Wesleyan. 83, Northwestern 77
Dordt 90, Mount Marty 86
College Swimming/Diving
Summit League Championships (Day One)
Men
1. Denver 80
2. IUPUI 68
3. USD 62
4. W. Illinois 60
5. SDSU 58
Women
1. IUPUI 119
2. USD 96
3. Denver 95
4. Omaha 93
5. SDSU 75
