Thursday Morning Scoreboard

February 16, 2017
By: Rod Fisher

 

 

 Women’s College Basketball

Western Illinois 83, SDSU 77

South Dakota 79, Oral Roberts 50

Dakota Wesleyan 81, Northwestern 72

Mount Marty 83, Dordt 74

Men’s College Basketball

SDSU 81, IUPUI. 67

Dakota Wesleyan. 83, Northwestern 77

Dordt 90, Mount Marty 86

College Swimming/Diving

Summit League Championships (Day One)

Men

1. Denver 80

2. IUPUI 68

3. USD 62

4. W. Illinois 60

5. SDSU 58

Women

1. IUPUI 119

2. USD 96

3. Denver 95

4. Omaha 93

5. SDSU 75


