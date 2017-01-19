  • Home > 
Thursday Morning Scoreboard

January 19, 2017
By: Rod Fisher

 

 

 Women’s College Basketball

USD 87, Fort Wayne 59

SDSU 72, Denver 63

Dakota Wesleyan  76, Dordt 42

Morningside 82, Mount Marty 66

Northwestern 71, Briar Cliff 60

Men’s College Basketball

Oral Roberts 90, USD 80

IUPUI 85, SDSU 83 (OT)

Dakota Wesleyan 107, Dordt 73

Morningside 125, Mount Marty 74


