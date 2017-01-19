Thursday Morning Scoreboard

Women’s College Basketball
USD 87, Fort Wayne 59
SDSU 72, Denver 63
Dakota Wesleyan 76, Dordt 42
Morningside 82, Mount Marty 66
Northwestern 71, Briar Cliff 60
Men’s College Basketball
Oral Roberts 90, USD 80
IUPUI 85, SDSU 83 (OT)
Dakota Wesleyan 107, Dordt 73
Morningside 125, Mount Marty 74
