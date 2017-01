Men’s College Basketball Western Illinois 82 SDSU 74 USD 75 Denver 69 Hastings 87 Mount Marty 75 Women’s College Basketball NDSU 83 USD 73 DWU 76 Dakota State 59 Northwestern 84 Midland 81 2OT Hastings 74 Mount Marty 71

Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.