Thursday Morning Scoreboard

Women’s College Basketball
SDSU 69, NDSU 66
South Dakota 70, Denver 64
Mt. Vernon-Nazarene 68, Mount Marty 45
Men’s College Basketball
NDSU 80, SDSU 69
NBA D-League
Sioux Falls Skyforce 128, LA Defenders 125
High School Boys Basketball
Langford Classic
Langford 46, Herreid/Selby Area 28
Chamberlain East/West Classic
Chamberlain 68, Lennox 52
Douglas 65, West Central 57
Lower Brule 71, Centerville 23
Hunkpapa Classic
Crow Creek 67, Solen, N.D. 54
Little Wound 73, McLaughlin 32
Pine Ridge 64, Standing Rock, N.D. 40
Huron Holiday Classic
Hitchcock-Tulare 43, Ethan 38
James Valley Christian 68, Rapid City Christian 42
Faulkton 80, Marty 59
Potter County 69, Gayville-Volin 56
Miller 83, Lyman 51
Swiftel Classic
Canby, Minn. 70, Alcester-Hudson 59
Dell Rapids St. Mary 56, Iroquois 35
St. Francis Indian 61, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 50
High School Girls Basketball
East West Classic
Ethan 55, Douglas 30
Philip 51, Chamberlain 26
Hunkpapa Classic
Little Wound 55, McLaughlin 45
Pine Ridge 68, Standing Rock, N.D. 61
Southwest Minnesota State University Tournament
Elkton-Lake Benton 68, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton, Minn. 60
Swiftel Classic
Belle Fourche 44, Waubay/Summit 23
Canby, Minn. 56, Arlington 17
Sully Buttes 51, West Central 41
Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.