Thursday Morning Scoreboard

December 29, 2016
By: Rod Fisher

 

 

 Women’s College Basketball

SDSU 69, NDSU 66

South Dakota 70, Denver 64

Mt. Vernon-Nazarene 68, Mount Marty 45

Men’s College Basketball

NDSU 80, SDSU 69

NBA D-League

Sioux Falls Skyforce 128, LA Defenders 125

High School Boys Basketball

Langford Classic

Langford 46, Herreid/Selby Area 28

Chamberlain East/West Classic

Chamberlain 68, Lennox 52

Douglas 65, West Central 57

Lower Brule 71, Centerville 23

Hunkpapa Classic

Crow Creek 67, Solen, N.D. 54

Little Wound 73, McLaughlin 32

Pine Ridge 64, Standing Rock, N.D. 40

Huron Holiday Classic

Hitchcock-Tulare 43, Ethan 38

James Valley Christian 68, Rapid City Christian 42

Faulkton 80, Marty 59

Potter County 69, Gayville-Volin 56

Miller 83, Lyman 51

Swiftel Classic

Canby, Minn. 70, Alcester-Hudson 59

Dell Rapids St. Mary 56, Iroquois 35

St. Francis Indian 61, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 50

High School Girls Basketball

East West Classic

Ethan 55, Douglas 30

Philip 51, Chamberlain 26

Hunkpapa Classic

Little Wound 55, McLaughlin 45

Pine Ridge 68, Standing Rock, N.D. 61

Southwest Minnesota State University Tournament

Elkton-Lake Benton 68, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton, Minn. 60

Swiftel Classic

Belle Fourche 44, Waubay/Summit 23

Canby, Minn. 56, Arlington 17

Sully Buttes 51, West Central 41


