Thursday Morning Scoreboard

Women’s College Basketball SDSU 69, NDSU 66 South Dakota 70, Denver 64 Mt. Vernon-Nazarene 68, Mount Marty 45 Men’s College Basketball NDSU 80, SDSU 69 NBA D-League Sioux Falls Skyforce 128, LA Defenders 125 High School Boys Basketball Langford Classic Langford 46, Herreid/Selby Area 28 Chamberlain East/West Classic Chamberlain 68, Lennox 52 Douglas 65, West Central 57 Lower Brule 71, Centerville 23 Hunkpapa Classic Crow Creek 67, Solen, N.D. 54 Little Wound 73, McLaughlin 32 Pine Ridge 64, Standing Rock, N.D. 40 Huron Holiday Classic Hitchcock-Tulare 43, Ethan 38 James Valley Christian 68, Rapid City Christian 42 Faulkton 80, Marty 59 Potter County 69, Gayville-Volin 56 Miller 83, Lyman 51 Swiftel Classic Canby, Minn. 70, Alcester-Hudson 59 Dell Rapids St. Mary 56, Iroquois 35 St. Francis Indian 61, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 50 High School Girls Basketball East West Classic Ethan 55, Douglas 30 Philip 51, Chamberlain 26 Hunkpapa Classic Little Wound 55, McLaughlin 45 Pine Ridge 68, Standing Rock, N.D. 61 Southwest Minnesota State University Tournament Elkton-Lake Benton 68, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton, Minn. 60 Swiftel Classic Belle Fourche 44, Waubay/Summit 23 Canby, Minn. 56, Arlington 17 Sully Buttes 51, West Central 41

