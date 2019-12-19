Thursday, December 19, 2019
Sports 

Thursday AM Scoreboard

rodfisher

 

 NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Cleveland 100 Charlotte 98

Chicago 110 Washington 109 OT

Miami 108 Philadelphia 104

Toronto 112 Detroit 99

Oklahoma City 126 Memphis 122

New Orleans 107 Minnesota 99

Denver 113 Orlando 104

Boston 109 Dallas 103

Portland 122 Golden State 112

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

(2)Gonzaga 94 North Carolina 81

(3)Louisville 70 Miami (Ohio) 46

Utah 69 (6)Kentucky 66

(8)Oregon 81 Montana 48

(9)Virginia 56 Stony Brook 44

(10)Baylor 91 UT Martin 63

(15)Michigan St. 77 Northwestern 72

(20)San Diego St. 92 San Diego Christian 48

Cincinnati 78 (21)Tennessee 66

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

New Jersey 3 Anaheim 1

Colorado 4 Chicago 1

St. Louis 2 Edmonton 1

SOUTH DAKOTA SCOREBOARD

Men’s College Basketball

SDSU 75 Florida Gulf Coast 56

Morningside 101 Dakota State 45

Women’s College Basketball

USF 79 Truman State 62

Florida National 60 DWU 56

Morningside 104 Dakota State 57

Wayne State 84 Mount Marty 73

High School Boys Basketball

Lakota Nation Iinvitational

White River 94 Santee 34

Todd County 59 Custer 54

Pine Ridge 82 St. Francis 64

Tiospa Zina 68 Marty 52

Crow Creek 67 Oelrichs 42

High School Girls Basketball

Lakota Nation Invitational

Crow Creek 76 Omaha Nation 40

White River 75 Oelrichs 25