Thursday AM Scoreboard

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL PLAYOFFS

World Series Best of Seven

Washington 12 Houston 3 Washington Leads Series 2-0

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Charlotte 126 Chicago 125

Detroit 119 Indiana 110

Orlando 94 Cleveland 85

Minnesota 127 Brooklyn 126 OT

Miami 120 Memphis 101

Philadelphia 107 Boston 93

Dallas 108 Washington 100

San Antonio 120 New York 111

Utah 100 Oklahoma City 95

Phoenix 124 Sacramento 95

Denver 108 Portland 100

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Ottawa 5 Detroit 2

Tampa Bay 3 Pittsburgh 2

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER PLAYOFFS

Toronto FC 2 New York City FC 1

Seattle 2 Real Salt Lake 0

SOUTH DAKOTA SCOREBOARD

Women’s College Soccer

DWU 4 Briar Cliff 3

Northwestern 3 Mount Marty 0

Men’s College Soccer

Briar Cliff 4 DWU 0

Northwestern 4 Mount Marty 0