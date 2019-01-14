Thune hopes Pres. Trump, House Democrats reach agreement soon

The federal government is going into its 4th week of a partial shutdown. Many employees are not working and not getting paid, while others are working but aren’t getting paid.

South Dakota Senator John Thune hopes the House Democrats and Pres. Donald Trump will reach an agreement soon.

United States history shows several time periods when the country seemed to be highly unsettled.

In the 116th Congress, Thune is serving as the majority whip, making him the second most powerful senator behind majority leader Mitch McConnell.