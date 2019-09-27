Thune hears from cattle industry about market volatility

U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, Wednesday heard from cattle industry leaders in a committee hearing on perspectives of the livestock and poultry sectors.

“The fact that losing just one beef plant in the United States created so much volatility in the cattle marketplace, including decreased cattle prices for producers and increased boxed beef prices, is deeply concerning,” said Thune. “I think that transparency in these markets is really important.”