Thunder Basin Rolls Governors

GILLETTE, Wyo. – The Pierre Governors girls and boys basketball teams were no match for Thunder Basin on Saturday night at the Gillette, Wyoming school beat up the Governors. In the boys game, Thunder Basin recorded a 86-56 win as Thunder Basin led 22-11 after the first period and ran away in the second half. Blaine Allen and McHale Bolte each had 19 points apiece and Deegan Williams added 18 as the Bolts shot 50 percent from 3-point range despite getting outrebounded by 6 boards in the game. Grey Zabel led the Governor scoring with 22 points and freshman Lincoln Kienholz added 14 pints. Pierre fell to 1 and 10 on the season with the setback.

In the girls game, it was all Thunder Basin from the start as Thunder Basin rolled to a 69-27 win over Pierre. Gillette, led 34-20 at the half and put the game away with a 21-5 scoring advantage in the third period. Kylee Thorpe had 7 points and Remington Price 6 to lead the Governor scoring in the game. Thunder Basin had 3 girls in double figures as Pierre fell to 5 and 6 on the season. The Governor girls will host Douglas on Tuesday while the Governor boys will entertain Douglas for a second time this season on Thursday. Both games will be covered on RIVER 927-FM.