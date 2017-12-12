Three Pierre Women Facing Multiple Charges After Child Found Wandering Alone

Three Pierre women face multiple charges after a young child was found outside, alone late Sunday night.

According to the Pierre Police Department, officers responded to a report of a young child found near the 1100 Block of N. Garfield a little before 11pm. Pierre Police, Department of Social Services and other local law enforcement began to search the area for a guardian. After law enforcement was directed to a possible apartment where the child may belong, two adult female babysitters were found in the 1900 block of Kennedy Drive.

Inside of the apartment, officers found multiple items of drug paraphernalia and narcotics. The young child’s mom was identified but not home at the time.

Police arrested 31-year-old Sabrina Hernandez, 29-year-old Ashley ScaresTheHawk and 29-year-old Cecile Curley on a variety of drug related charges. Curley is also charged with having an abused or neglected child.

All three women were transported to the Hughes County Jail.