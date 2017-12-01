Three Pierre Residents Face Charges After Traffic Stops

Three Pierre residents face charges after two different incidents this week with police.

According to the Pierre Police Department, around 1:30 Wednesday morning, an officer made a traffic enforcement stop for a vehicle speeding near 4th Street and Governors Drive. The officer saw an open alcoholic beverage container and detected the smell of marijuana. An investigation on scene, produced additional drugs and drug paraphernalia. The driver of the vehicle is identified as 26-year-old Alexander Week who is charged with speeding, DUI 2nd, failure to maintain financial responsibility, ingesting a substance to become intoxicated, open container in a motor vehicle, possession of marijuana 2 oz or less and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A male passenger in the vehicle, 18-year-old Tristin Larson, was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. Larson was arrested for a local Hughes County warrant and also charged with ingestion, inhaling a substance to become intoxicated, ingestion of a controlled drug or substance as a felony, possession of marijuana 2 oz or less, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both Week and Larson were transported to the Hughes County Jail.

Around 2:30 Wednesday morning, Pierre police responded to the 200 Block of S. Jefferson on the report of a disorderly female kicking on a resident’s door. The female suspect left the scene before officers arrived, but was identified as 33-year-old Sheila Hall from Pierre. Officers were able to locate Hall near the original location a short time later. Throughout the officer’s contact with Hall, she provided a false name and was charged with false impersonation to deceive law enforcement, intentional damage to property $400 or less, ingestion of a controlled drug or substance- felony and possession of a controlled drug or substance. Hall was also arrested on two Hughes County Warrants and was transported to the Hughes County Jail.