Three Pierre Athletes Sign Letters of Intent

PIERRE, S.D. – Three senior athletes from Pierre signed Letters of Intent yesterday on the first day of the fall signing period for NCAA schools indicating where they will go to further their education and play Athletics at the Division 1 level. Janaina Zanin signed a letter of intent to attend the University of South Dakota and play soccer for the Coyotes. Gray Zabel made it official and signed with North Dakota State as he will play football for the defending FCS Champion Bison. And Garrett Stout signed a letter of intent yesterday to make it official that he will be attending South Dakota State in Brookings and play college Baseball.