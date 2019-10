PIERRE, S.D. – 3 members of the Pierre Governor girls soccer team haven named to the All ESD Cnfernce girls team. Seniors Janaina Zanen along with fellowsenir Taryn Senger and junor Caytee Williams were named to the All ESD soccer team on Tuesday. No members of the team earned Honorable Mention honors. The All ESD team can be found on the link elow.

2019 All ESD GIRLS Soccer Team