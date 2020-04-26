Three Jackrabbit Football Players Sign NFL Free Agent Deals

BROOKINGS, S.D. – Three former South Dakota State football players reached free-agent agreements with National Football League teams Saturday following the conclusion of the NFL Draft. Agreeing to terms were: Mikey Daniel, fullback/running back, Atlanta Falcons;

Christian Rozeboom, linebacker, Los Angeles Rams, and Luke Sellers, fullback, Detroit Lions. Daniel rushed for 1,728 yards and 29 touchdowns during his four-year Jackrabbit career. He led the team with 11 rushing touchdowns in 2017 and ranked second on the squad with 630 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns in 2018. Rozeboom finished as SDSU’s career leader in tackles with 475, including 29 tackles for loss, while adding eight forced fumbles and eight interceptions during a standout career. The Sioux Center, Iowa, native earned first-team all-Missouri Valley Football Conference honors each of his four seasons from 2016-19, topping the 100-tackle mark each year. And Sellers helped pave the way for a potent Jackrabbit rushing attack that averaged more than 175 yards per game each of the past three seasons.