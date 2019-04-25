Three Governor Football Players to Play in State All Star Game

VERMILLION, S.D. – The Vermillion Area Chamber & Development Company, along with the South Dakota High School Football Coaches Association, is proud to announce this year’s rosters for the South Dakota High School All-Star Football Game presented by Sanford, scheduled for Saturday, June 8th. This marks the game’s fourth year in Vermillion. Three members of the defending state class 11AA football champion Pierre Governors will be playing in the game. Zane Schuchard, Jack Maher and Gage Gehring will be playing for the Blue Squad. Brady Hoftiezer of Stanley County will also be competing in the game and will be playing for the Red Team. The game will be played at the Veterans Sports Complex in Vermillion. Max Hodgen of Madison is the head coach of the Red Team while the Blue Team’s head coach Ross Flemmer of Dell Rapids St. Mary’s. To view the entire 90 player roster for the two teams and coaching staffs, click on the press release in the link below.

2019 SD All-Star Rosters