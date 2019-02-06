Three Governor Football Players to Play College Football Next Season

PIERRE, S.D. – Three members of the Pierre Governor back to back State Champion Football Team have signed letters of intent to attend college and continue their football playing careers on the first day of the NCAA Spring signing Period. Zane Schuchard will be attending Valley City State and play collegiatly while Nathan Schnabel will be attending Dakota State in Madison to continue his football playing career. The third member of the team is Gage Gehring who will be attending Northern State to play NCAA Division II football. Schuchard and Schnabel are attending schools that are affiliate with the NAIA. Schuchard wass the leading reciever for the Governors this past season while Schnabel anchored the defensive line that stopped nearly every team’s running game during the season. And Gehring is a two year starter at linebacker and fullback for the Governors. He totaled 194 total tackles in his final two seasons as Pierre won back-to-back state championships. The three signed their letters of intent during a ceremony held Wednesday morning at Riggs High School..