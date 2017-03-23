Three Charged In Connection With Drinking Death In Watertown SD

WATERTWON SD – (KELO) – The Watertown Police Department says three people are being charged in connection with a 19-year-old woman’s death.

Early Tuesday morning, Watertown Police responded to a 911 call in the southwest part of town.

When they got there, they found a 19-year-old woman who was not breathing and had no pulse. They believe she died of alcohol poisoning.

Police announced they’ve arrested three people in connection with the Lakes Area Tech student’s death.

21-year-old Kayla Juhnke is accused of buying the alcohol. 19-year-old Brady Johnke is accused of giving the alcohol to someone under the age of 21. And 19-year old Logan Schilling is charged with being a social host and allowing someone under 21 to drink alcohol.

The victim’s family has asked authorities not to release her name.