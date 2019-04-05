Thousands of snow geese migrating through central SD

Thousands and thousands of snow geese are making their way through central South Dakota on their way to the Arctic Circle area to nest.

Game, Fish and Parks wildlife biologist Mark Grovijahn is based at Watertown. He says conditions in the middle the state are prime for snow geese.

He says there’s no limit on snow geese.

Grovijahn encourages both hunters and non-hunters to watch the birds and enjoy the snow goose migration.

South Dakota residents who want to hunt snow geese need a migratory bird stamp, but not the federal waterfowl stamp.