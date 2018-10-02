Thousands Brave Weather for Annual Buffalo Roundup at Custer State Park

Over 15,700 visitors attended the 53rd Annual Buffalo Roundup at Custer State Park on Friday morning, enduring the cold weather and the season’s first snowfall in the Black Hills.

Custer State Park also hosted its three-day arts festival in conjunction with the Buffalo Roundup. Crowds assembled throughout the celebration to enjoy a variety of entertainment under the big top, educational programs and vendors from all over the country.

“We weren’t sure what to expect Friday morning with the weather,” said park superintendent Matt Snyder. “Despite the cold conditions, we still had thousands and thousands of people come out and enjoy themselves over the weekend. I heard nothing but compliments from how well the park looked, to the variety of vendors at the Arts Festival. It was a successful event for us.”

The annual Roundup serves as a tool to help manage the park’s buffalo herd. About 250 buffalo will be sold at the park’s annual auction on Saturday, Nov. 17. For information on the auction, contact the park at 605.255.4515 or email CusterStatePark@state.sd.us.

Upcoming Buffalo Roundups will be held on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, and Friday, Sept. 25, 2020.