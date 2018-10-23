Thomas “Toad” Winsell 1938 – 2018

MILLER, SD – Thomas “Toad” Winsell, 80, of Miller, passed away Friday, October 19, 2018 at 7:30 pm in Miller, SD.

A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 26, 2018 at the First Presbyterian Church in Miller with Rev. Brian Jones officiating. A prayer service will be held 7:00 p.m., Thursday, October 25, 2018 at the First Presbyterian Church in Miller with visitation one hour prior.

Toad Winsell was born on March 4, 1938 in Miller, SD to Leslie and May (Casey) Winsell. He attended an elementary Catholic school in Faribault, MN before moving back to Miller and graduating from Miller High School in 1956.

Toad joined the Navy after high school and served at duty stations in Texas, Japan, Alaska, Italy, Illinois, California, and Hawaii. He also served on the USS Kitty Hawk during the Vietnam War. Many of his Navy friends referred to him as “Sput” during his time of service.

On February 16, 1962, Toad married Carol Johnson in Gettysburg, SD. They were blessed with two children, Les and Tom. Toad was very proud of being part of four consecutive generations that served in the Navy, including Toad, his father, his son, Les, and his grandson, Michael.

After Toad’s 24 years of service in the Navy, he owned and operated Toad’s Tavern, now known as the Turtle Creek Saloon. He spent the following 20 years as a mail route carrier for the Orient Postal Service.

In his free time, Toad enjoyed golfing, playing pool, fishing, and hunting. He spent time playing softball on a slow pitch league and was also part of a championship trap shooting team when he lived in Italy. Toad was a member of both the VFW and the American Legion.

Toad is survived by his wife of 56 years, Carol; his sons, Les (Jennifer) of Pierre, SD and Tom (Kristina) of St. Peter, MN; and his grandchildren: Dominique Winsell of Miller, SD, Michael Winsell of Virginia Beach, VA, Troy Jensen of Pierre, SD, Kristopher Jensen of Gillette, WY, Madeline Winsell of St. Peter, MN, and Maya Winsell of St. Peter MN.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leslie and May Winsell; and his brothers: Danny and Michael Winsell.

Reck Funeral Home of Miller has been entrusted with Toad’s arrangements.

Visit www.familyfuneralhome.net