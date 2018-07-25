Thomas Collins 1984 – 2018

RED SCAFFOLD, SD – Thomas Collins, 34, of Red Scaffold, passed away Tuesday, July 17, 2018 at I.H.S. Hospital, Eagle Butte.

Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. MDT, Thursday, July 26, 2018 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Red Scaffold, with Fr. George Vincent presiding. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. A wake service will be held at 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 25, 2018 at the church with a procession from the water tower west of town at 5:00 p.m.

Thomas Collins was born and gifted to Dwight and Phyliss Collins on May 29, 1984, at Eagle Butte, SD. From there, he was raised in Red Scaffold with eight other siblings: Marlon, Sheila, Mary, David, Stella, Delicia, William, and Pauline. He attended school at Red Scaffold Elementary until the schools’ closing. He then attended Takini School throughout the rest of his elementary and high school days. He loved basketball and played for the Takini Skyhawks for his full four years of high school. His senior year he was awarded two awards at the 2002 Lakota Nations Invitational, the awards were for Most 3 Pointers and Most Valuable Player. He was also gifted a Lakota name, which translated to “Inspires the People”, because he inspired everyone around him with the simplest things. After high school, Thomas traveled and met thousands of people from all over South Dakota, even leaving the state a few times. He always came home to make sure he helped out the local ranchers and rodeos. He was known as “one of the best fencers” amongst all the locals to Red Scaffold.

Throughout his life struggles and journeys, he had four of life’s greatest gifts brought to him. He had children, their names being Malki, Teshauna, Layla, and Tyler. Thomas loved his children, as much as he loved his life and having a good time. He lived his life being a happy man with a lot of jokes and even more teasing. He was the type of man to brighten a dim room with his smiles and laughter. He lived up to his Lakota name and inspired people around him throughout his entire life. Thomas had a heart and soul like no other, and he will be dearly missed.

He is survived by his four children: Malki, Teshauna, Layla, and Tyler.

Thomas will be greeted in heaven by his parents, Dwight and Phyliss, brother, Marlon, Uncle Willie, Cousin Keiko, and the many other family members and friends that we may have missed.

Luce Funeral Chapel of Eagle Butte has been entrusted with Thomas’ arrangements. (www.familyfuneralhome.net)