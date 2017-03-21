“Think and Drive Stay Alive” Held at Riggs Theatre Today

PIERRE/FORT PIERRE SD – The “Think and Drive Stay Alive” program today sent many powerful messages to students from area schools. TF Riggs Theatre was the venue for the event filled with students to hear the testimony of each speaker.

Amy Johnson and her husband lost their son to a drunk driver, who hit her two sons 5 years ago as they were crossing the street at a homecoming football game. Her son Zachary 16 was killed and her younger son was treated and released. The younger boy has not spoke about the incident to others. The Johnsons have 4 sons.

When asked if she has spoken to the drunk driver Johnson had this to say.

Johnson said that there is no forgiveness towards the driver for taking her sons life. She reminds people that a vehicle can be looked at as a weapon and the drunk driver was driving over 50 miles an hour. The incident was a hit and run as the drunk driver didn’t stop.

Haley Luke was a close friend of Zach’s and said the grief of losing him lead her down a wrong path of trying to forget the pain.

Father and son team Anthony and AJ Farinacci spoke about AJ’s drug use for 13 years and his path of destruction and incarceration of a total of 8 years. AJ spoke about a wicked drug addiction to heroin and meth and how he didn’t care what he did or how he did it to get the next fix. When asked what the most heartbreaking thing he has done he answered with this

AJ’s main turning point was a program that involved dogs at a treatment facility called “New Leash on Life” and it was that program that turned him around.

AJ’s father Anthony Farinacci spoke about the difficulties as a parent and trying to help his son AJ but yet ending up enabling him.

Anthony says that people wanting to contact them can call himself at 518-727-3091 or his son AJ at 605-929-0400.

Vona Johnson Certified Health Coach was a speaker with the program about good life choices and reminded the students to always remember that life is all about choices. Vona can be found at www.vonajohnson.com

