Thielbar Returns to SDSU

BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State women’s basketball coach Aaron Johnston didn’t have to look far to find his next assistant coach. Johnston announced Friday that Carissa Thielbar will return to her post as an assistant coach for the Jackrabbits. Theilbar returns to SDSU after spending the 2017-18 season at Colorado State. She helped the Rams to a 21-12 record and WNIT postseason appearance. Prior to CSU, Theilbar spent was an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at Bucknell University for two seasons. She helped the Bison to a program-best 27-6 record, a Patriot League title and 2017 NCAA Tournament appearance.