Theresa Frost 1926 – 2018

GETTYSBURG, SD – Theresa Louella Frost, 92, of Gettysburg, passed away peacefully Sunday, November 18, 2018 at her daughter’s home in Gettysburg, surrounded by her family.

Funeral Mass will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, November 24, 2018 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Gettysburg, with Fr. Jerry Kopel officiating. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Gettysburg. A prayer service will be at 7:00 p.m., Friday, November 23, 2018 at the church with visitation one-hour prior.

Theresa was born September 5, 1926 in Jamestown, North Dakota to James and Catherine (Balster) Tobin. After the early loss of her mother, she was raised by her grandmother, Mary Tobin, in Sully County. She attended So. Mortor School through the 8th grade.

She met Joseph Frost at a dance in Hoven in 1946. On April 7, 1947 she married Joe, and to this union 12 children were born. They lived and worked in Potter County on a farm. They moved to Rosemont, Minnesota in 1952, where Joe worked on a dude ranch. In 1955, they moved back to Hoven where Theresa was a housewife. In 1962, they moved to Gettysburg, and Theresa began babysitting until 1984. Theresa than went to work at the Oahe Manor, and in 1994, she started working for Donn Quiett at the Medicine Rock Café and Sage Motel. Theresa retired in 2002.

Her memory will be cherished by her children: Dennis (Sue) Frost, Colorado Springs, CO, Marsha (Al) Wager, Yankton, SD, Gary Frost, Gillette, WY, Nancy (Roger) Genzler, Gettysburg, SD, Steve (Martina) Frost, Tucson, AZ, Mark (Kristie) Frost, Waco, TX, Julie (Rick) Forgey, Gettysburg, SD, Kathy (Ken) Jacobs, Mitchell, SD, Lynette (James) Marzolf, Redfield, SD, Dennise (Shawn) Donovan, Gettysburg, SD; 37 grandchildren; 83 great grandchildren; 14 great-great grandchildren; one sister, Susan Engel; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Joseph Frost in 1998; two sons: Daniel Dean and Craig Eugene Frost; grandchildren: Jo Marie Frost, Mary Ann Marzolf, and Justin John Genzler; one great-grandchild, Ian DeBates; siblings: Frank Tobin, Charlie Tobin, Bernard Tobin, Larry Tobin, Agnes Mcgee, Irene Frost, Clara Fox, Francis Bryant, and Alice Tobin.

Luce Funeral Home of Gettysburg has been entrusted with Theresa’s arrangements. (www.famillyfuneralhome.net)