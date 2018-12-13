There’s No Time Like Fair Time at the 2019 SD State Fair

The South Dakota State Fair has announced its 2019 State Fair theme– “There’s No Time Like Fair Time!”

“The 2019 theme highlights the genuine excitement and energy people have for the fair. Fair time is a special time of year!” said Peggy Besch, South Dakota State Fair manager. “Whether you show animals at the fair or just come for the grandstand, there is something special about walking onto the fairgrounds for the first time each year. The blend of fresh woodchips, hot corndogs and sweet cotton candy rush your nose as you head to your destination, bringing back memories of nights running around the carnival or days with friends and family in the barns. There just simply is no time like fair time.”

Each year the South Dakota State Fair boasts a variety of events including livestock shows, 4-H exhibits, carnival rides, free entertainment, and top-notch grandstand entertainment. The fair also hosts well over 400 vendors for fairgoers to visit.

The 2019 South Dakota State Fair will run from Thursday, Aug. 29, through Monday, Sept. 2. Channel Seeds preview night will be Wednesday, Aug. 28. For more information on State Fair events, contact the fair office at 800.529.0900, visit sdstatefair.com or find it on Facebook or Twitter.