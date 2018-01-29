Thelma Beastrom 1927 – 2018

PIERRE, SD – Thelma Beastrom, 90, of Pierre, died Sunday, January 14, 2018, at Avera Maryhouse. Visitation will be 5-7pm, Thursday, January 18 at Community Bible Church with a Prayer Service at 7:00pm. Services will be 10:00am, Friday, January 19 at Community Bible Church with burial at Riverside Cemetery.

Thelma was born July 20, 1927 in Highmore, SD to Marcus and Margaret (Hapney) Charlson. She grew up on the family farm near Highmore, eventually the family moved into town where her parents started working at the Bakery and Lumber yard. Following high school she went on and received her Teachers Certificate at General Beadle College in Madison.

She was united in marriage to Bernard “Bud” Beastrom on November 24, 1946 in Highmore SD. They made their home south of Harrold where they farmed and ranched there and in Sully County until moving to their current operation near Pierre in 1960.

Thelma’s special interest consisted of: teaching, mother of five energetic children, active farm wife, music especially playing the piano by ear, 4-H leader, bowling league, church fellowship, playing cards, Targhee Sheep Association and Gelbvieh Cattle Association. Many will miss her gift of a warm smile.

She is survived by her children: Sharon (Barry) Markl of Fountain Hills, AZ, James (Barb) Beastrom of Pierre, Betty (Dana) Stromberg of Peoria, AZ, Terry (Leonda) Beastrom of Pierre and Jon (Theresa) Beastrom of Pierre; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; brother Orv (Ev) Charlson and sister Nancy McQuire.

She was preceded in death by her husband Bud; parents Marcus and Margaret and sisters: Virginia Volek and Myrna Harmier.

Memorials may be directed to: Thelma Beastrom Memorial c/o of Community Bible Church 1515 N Harrison, Pierre, SD 57501