The Snow Will Not Stop The Pierre Elks Aviation Day Today 1pm-4pm at the Discovery Center

PIERRE SD - The Fourth Annual Aviation Day will be held today as planned January 25 from 1pm to 4 pm at the South Dakota Discovery Center in Pierre, South Dakota.

The Pierre Elks Lodge Number 1953 is hosting the Fourth Aviation Day at the South Dakota Discovery Center at 805 West Sioux in Pierre, SD. Organizer Steve Wegman says the event runs from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. There is no school today for Pierre due to the snow so the event should be well attended.

Wegman says the special people from Ellsworth and Air and Army Guard will not be able to attend due to the weather.

But there are many other things, Robotic Club, Civil Air Patrol, model air plane club and flight simulators along with Mustang Aviation.

If you interested what it takes to fly a $300 million plane, an F-16 fighter, or just your basic Blackhawk helicopter, here your chance to chat with the people who support and fly them. Plus you can receive a cool glider from the Elks.

There is no cost for the event, which runs from 1 p.m.-4 p.m.

This event is sponsored by South Dakota Discovery Center, Pierre Elks Lodge #1953, and Mustang Aviation of Pierre.