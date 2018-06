Pierre mayor Steve Harding and Lois Ries with the Pierre Convention and Visitor’s Bureau were in the KGFX studio to give details about the Great Outdoor Festival in the Pierre area June 30-July 1 in the Pierre area. Watch video

Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.