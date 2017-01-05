The Dakota Smiles Mobile Dental Program is Coming to Pierre

PIERRE SD – Your child’s teeth are important. Dental disease (cavities) can threaten a child’s health, well-being and achievement. Children with oral health problems can have difficulty eating, sleeping and paying attention in school.

The Dakota Smiles Mobile Dental Program includes two trucks that are fully equipped dental offices on wheels. By participating in the Dakota Smiles Program, your child can receive quality oral health services, including cleanings, preventative services, fillings and oral health education. The program is not able to do root canals, orthodontics or whitening of teeth.

The staff of the Dakota Smiles Program will treat children ages 0-21 who do not have a dental home (children who have not seen a dentist for 2 years or live more than 85 miles from a dentist). No child will be turned away for inability to pay. These services are completely FREE!

The dental appointments will be made during the school day throughout the week of January 30th – February 3rd. The bus will be parked at Jefferson Elementary. A parent is not required to accompany their student to the dental appointment but are welcome. Volunteers from the United Way will transport your child from their home school to Jefferson and back to their home school for their appointment.

Please consider taking advantage of this free service. All you need to do is complete the attached Patient Information Form below and return it to your child’s School Nurse by January 23rd.

Delta Dental Bus Form 2016 2017.pdf