Thanksgiving dinners nets farmers and ranchers about 12 cents on the dollar

According to a new study published by the National Farmers Union, the average American farmer and rancher takes home 12.1 cents from every dollar that consumers spend on their Thanksgiving dinner meals.

NFU’s Farmer’s Share publication shows farmers receive 14.6 cents of every food dollar consumers spend throughout the year, but that figure drops considerably during the holidays.

More than 85 percent of food costs cover marketing, processing, wholesaling, distribution and retailing. However, NFU President Roger Johnson says farmers are the most important part of the food chain.

According to NFU, wheat farmers averaged $0.03 on 12 dinner rolls that retail for $2.69. Dairy producers receive $1.66 from a $4.59 gallon of milk. Turkey growers, who raise the staple Thanksgiving dish, receive $0.06 per pound retailing at $1.49.